Yashkov: the Investigative Committee has placed convicted killers released from the Special Military Service under control

People convicted of violent crimes who were released after participating in the special military operation (SVO) of Russia in Ukraine have been placed under the control of investigators. The subsequent fate of the killers was told by “Fontanka” Head of the First Directorate for the Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for St. Petersburg, Yuri Yashkov.