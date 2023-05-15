The Investigative Committee of Russia has published footage from a blown up barbershop in the center of Luhansk, where several people were injured. The video on Monday, May 15, appeared in the department’s Telegram channel.

The footage shows that the building received significant damage. Walls, equipment were destroyed, windows were broken.

“Investigators of the first department for the investigation of particularly important cases of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Luhansk People’s Republic examined the scene, interrogated witnesses and eyewitnesses, seized items of interest to the investigation, appointed the necessary examinations,” reported in SC.

The department noted that the investigation had collected enough data to believe that the explosive device was planted with the aim of encroaching on the life of the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Igor Kornet. Upon the fact of the incident, a criminal case was opened for illegal acquisition of explosives or explosive devices, encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer and attempted murder.

The explosion thundered on Monday afternoon on Demekhin Street. Previously, unknown people installed an explosive device in the barbershop. Seven people were injured in the incident. According to the acting head of the LNR, Leonid Pasechnik, four victims are in serious condition. Among them is a 17-year-old teenager and acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic.

All those injured were hospitalized, patients in serious condition undergo surgery.

Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin said that many representatives of the special services are now working at the site of the explosion. The area around the beauty salon is cordoned off. All that can be seen from the side of the street is debris and glass that shattered for tens of meters.