The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case regarding a terrorist attack after the derailment of carriages in the Ryazan region

The Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) opened a criminal case after the carriages of a freight train derailed in the Ryazan region. This was reported in the official Telegram– department channel.

We are talking about Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist Act”) and 222.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal acquisition of explosive devices”).

The Investigative Committee clarified that the detonation of an improvised explosive device occurred at 07:12 on the 190th kilometer of the third main route between Rybnoye and Blockpost stations. As a result, 19 carriages of the train traveling from the Titan station of the Oktyabrskaya Railway to the Yulyevka station of the Privolzhskaya Railway left the tracks, 15 of them were damaged.

The damage caused is being established. Investigators are inspecting the scene of the incident, as well as establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the crime.