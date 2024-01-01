A criminal case was opened in the Chelyabinsk region after a video appeared in the media and social networks in which migrants insulted participants in a special operation to protect Donbass. On Monday, January 1, the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the Chelyabinsk Region reported this on its website.

According to the published video, on the night of January 1, in the courtyard of one of the houses in the Sovetsky district of Chelyabinsk, a group of foreign citizens who were intoxicated behaved provocatively.

“The publication notes that migrants expressed insults towards local residents demobilized from the front line and their wives. They also struck one of the participants in the special military operation with an object used as a weapon,” the department said.

In order to establish the circumstances of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Hooliganism”).

Operational search activities are being carried out aimed at identifying and detaining those involved in the crime.

Among other things, the Investigative Committee of Russia reported in its websitethat the head of the department, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed the head of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the Chelyabinsk Region, Pyotr Reshetnikov, to report on the progress of the investigation of the criminal case.

Earlier, on December 20, it was reported that criminal cases of inciting hatred on ethnic grounds were opened against the men who beat a 40-year-old veteran of a special military operation in St. Petersburg. As is known, one of the detainees is a citizen of Abkhazia.