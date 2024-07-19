The Investigative Committee has opened a case on the attack by migrants on State Duma deputy Matveyev in Samara

The Investigative Committee of Russia (IC) has opened a case after migrants attacked State Duma deputy Mikhail Matveyev in the Samara region. This was reported by the Investigative Directorate of the IC for the region.

The actions of the attackers who smashed the politician's head with a rock were classified as hooliganism.

As the official representative of the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk specified, all three attackers were detained. Later, Matveyev found out that one of them had three convictions.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of July 18. Matveyev saw three migrants beating passersby with a stick, tried to stop the troublemakers with words, but was hit himself. Despite the injury, he managed to independently detain one of the newcomers, Uzbek citizen Murod Musurov, born in 2004.

How found out “Kommersant”, there are currently many police officers in the area of ​​the incident. Construction sites and catering establishments where migrants may be are being checked.

Matveyev also published a video recorded immediately after the conflict. It shows the deputy’s bandage being changed. Matveyev received stitches in the hospital imposed Doctor Mukhamedsaid Suleimanovich. “The head, thank God, turned out to be stronger, but not very smart. Detaining three hooligans armed with sticks and stones with bare hands was, of course, a great stupidity,” the deputy assessed the situation.

Matveyev spoke about a “clever trick” with migrants

Two days before the attack, Matveyev spoke about a “clever trick” with migrants, referring to the statistics of crimes committed by newcomers. He explained that when a foreigner receives Russian citizenship, he automatically “disappears” from the departmental statistics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on migrants, adding to the crimes of Russian citizens. Matveyev pointed out that over the past two decades, about two million newcomers from Central Asia and the Caucasus have received Russian citizenship.

It would be interesting to see how many crimes they committed. In my opinion, the artificial exclusion of the “nationality” column of the criminal from departmental statistics does not allow us to fully see the enormous scale of ethnic crime in Russia Mikhail MatveevState Duma deputy

The deputy stressed the need to restore departmental records of crimes taking into account nationality. Such a practice, according to him, will help to see the role of certain diasporas in crime statistics.

In May, Matveyev stated that the impudence of migrants living in Russia may require taking effective measures against them. The parliamentarian accompanied his reasoning on this matter with an epigraph about “Masturbeks”, which he indicated as popular. This is how Matveyev responded to the story of his colleague, State Duma deputy Artem Prokofyev, who was attacked by migrants. Prokofyev said on VKontakte that initially two men were issued 500-ruble fines, and the third could not be found at all. All three were detained only after the intervention of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tatarstan, where the incident occurred.

The head of the Investigative Committee spoke in favor of tightening migration policy

On June 27, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, announced the need to change the country’s migration policy.

The most important thing is to change Russia’s migration policy, to clearly justify the need, and perhaps even to make it so that internal resources can solve their political, economic, national and other problems Alexander BastrykinHead of the Investigative Committee of Russia

According to Bastrykin, employers should be guided by national security issues when engaging foreigners to perform work duties. In addition, it is necessary to develop a mechanism for the functioning of internal migration, ensuring a decent level of guarantees for compatriots, using the experience of the Soviet past, the head of the department is convinced.

We must, it seems to me, honestly say to ourselves: what are we trying to achieve? For what purpose are we bringing migrants into our country? Alexander BastrykinHead of the Investigative Committee of Russia

Currently, the geography of migration crime in Russia is expanding, noted Bastrykin. According to him, a significant number of such crimes have been recorded, in particular, in the Samara, Chelyabinsk, Tambov, Kemerovo and Penza regions, as well as in the Altai Territory and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

However, the exact number of foreigners in Russia remains unknown. noted Bastrykin. At the same time, in 2023, the number of serious crimes committed by migrants increased by 32 percent, especially serious crimes by 26 percent, crimes of an extremist nature by 147 percent, and crimes related to drug trafficking by 27 percent.