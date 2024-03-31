Investigators opened a criminal case after a fire at the Aquarius tourist center in the Apsheronsky district of the Krasnodar Territory. This was reported by the regional department of the Investigative Committee on March 31.

“A criminal case has been opened on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”), the department said in a message on the Telegram channel.

Investigators are establishing the source of the fire, as well as the exact cause of the fire. The progress of the investigation of the case is being monitored by the department.

The fire at the Aquarius camp site occurred on March 31. Open burning on an area of ​​500 sq. liquidated, no fatalities. However, one casualty was reported and he was taken to hospital with a fracture. 50 people were evacuated from the site, there were no children among them.

Previously, the cause of the fire could have been a flash of a gas-air mixture from a gas cylinder.