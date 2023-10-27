SK: 12 migrants became involved in criminal cases for evading military service

Moscow investigators have opened 12 criminal cases against natives of Central Asia of military age who are evading military service. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

According to the investigation, all the defendants had previously received Russian citizenship, but did not appear at the capital’s military commissariats on summonses. They have no grounds for exemption or deferment from military service.

It became known on October 25 that the capital police began checking migrants with Russian passports who had not registered for military service. According to sources, law enforcement officers were given a verbal task to find foreigners and deliver them to the military registration and enlistment office.

Earlier, a member of the Presidential Human Rights Council, Kirill Kabanov, supported the initiative to deprive migrants of their acquired citizenship for refusing to serve in the Russian army.