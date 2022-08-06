The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case against the Yandex.Food delivery service due to a leak of user data in March this year. About this on Saturday, August 6, RBC said lawyer Sarkis Darbinyan.

“In connection with the disclosure of personal data of Yandex.Food users, a criminal case was initiated <...> under three articles: Part 1 of Art. 137 (violation of privacy), part 3 of Art. 272 (illegal access to computer information); Part 2 Art. 273 (creation, use and distribution of malicious programs,” the lawyer said.

According to Darbinyan, users of the service can be recognized as victims of data leakage.

A request to open a criminal case was sent by State Duma deputy from the United Russia faction Mikhail Romanov, who said that he had applied to the Investigative Committee because damage had been done to citizens. He explained that the personal data of users of the service could be in the possession of criminals.

“It is not normal when the largest networks cannot ensure the safety of their customers,” he stressed.

Earlier, on May 18, it became known that new information from the traffic police, SDEK, Avito, Wildberries, Beeline, VTB and other sources was added to the map published in March with the leaked data of users of the Yandex.Food service.

Earlier, on April 21, a court in Moscow fined Yandex.Food for 60,000 rubles for violating the law on personal data.

On March 1, it became known that the Yandex.Food information security service revealed an information leak. The database covers the entire territory of the Russian Federation and some other countries, including Belarus and Kazakhstan. As a result, customers’ phone numbers and information about their orders were published: composition, delivery time. The leak did not affect the banking, payment and registration data of users, that is, logins and passwords.

On March 23, Roskomnadzor issued an administrative protocol to Yandex.Food and blocked the site with leaked data.

After the incident, the State Duma deputies developed amendments to the legislation that propose to tighten control over the personal data of Russians: to oblige organizations working with such information to connect to the state system for detecting, preventing and eliminating the consequences of computer attacks (GosSOPKA), and also to inform the authorities about any leaks .