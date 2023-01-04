The Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation will record and investigate the shelling of the city of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it January 4th reported in the department’s press office.

“Today, information also appeared about the dead and injured among the civilian population as a result of the shelling of the city of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye region,” the report says.

Earlier that day, Acting Governor of the Zaporizhzhya Region Yevgeny Balitsky said that more than 10 were known to be injured as a result of a strike from heavy weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At least two people died, said the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

Balitsky later reported 15 injured and five dead. At the same time, the Izvestia source notes that at least 25 people could have been injured; Eight of the wounded are in critical condition.

According to Balitsky, civilian infrastructure was damaged. He promised that the victims would receive maximum assistance and support.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

