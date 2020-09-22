Former defender actor Mikhail Efremov Elman Pashayev himself now needs protection. After a lawyer deprived of lawyer status for 12 months, Pashayev has new troubles. Now he has become the subject of a possible real estate fraud investigation.

The Russian Investigative Committee is going to check the media reports on how exactly Pashayev acquired an apartment in Moscow. Evil tongues claim that it was not without fraud: an incapacitated woman was allegedly registered in the apartment, then Pashayev was registered there, the former owners were left homeless, and the lawyer privatized the living space. Now the Muscovite family wants to return their former apartment. lenta.ru…

Pashayev himself denies the accusations, but assures that he is ready for inspections and is not afraid of auditors. Moreover, the lawyer hopes that the check will put an end to rumors about any fraud with the apartments.

Recall that the high-profile case of an accident involving Mikhail Efremov was the last for Pashayev as a lawyer. Efremov received eight years in prison and believes that his defender “framed” him.

