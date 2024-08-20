Investigative Committee: Self-interest was the motive behind the fatal attack on an elderly couple in New Moscow

Law enforcement officers are conducting investigative actions with a 38-year-old native of Tajikistan, detained for attacking a married couple in New Moscow. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the capital’s department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

Investigators found out that the motive for the crime was greed.

On August 19, a foreigner attacked pensioners with an axe. The man could not be saved, and his wife was hospitalized in serious condition.

A case has been opened against the suspect under Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”) and Part 3 of Article 30, Part 2 of Article 105 (“Attempted Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation intends to petition the Troitsky District Court for his arrest.