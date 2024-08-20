Investigative Committee: Criminal case opened against blogger Podnebesny

In St. Petersburg, investigators have opened a case against a 46-year-old resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region for a crime against the sexual inviolability of a schoolgirl. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

The case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 134 and Part 1 of Article 135 (“Sexual intercourse with a person, committing indecent acts without the use of violence, committed against a person under the age of sixteen”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

We are talking about blogger Alexey Podnebesny, he clarifies RIA Novosti. Podnebesny came to St. Petersburg and asked his fans on social networks to show him the city. One of his fans responded to this message. After the walk, a video was distributed on the Internet in which the blogger holds the girl’s breasts and kisses her. It is noted that the girl’s age is unknown, but her former teacher confirmed that she will go to ninth grade in the fall. In addition, screenshots of correspondence and voice messages of the schoolgirl were published on the Internet, in which she allegedly talks about intimacy with the blogger.

Podnebesny himself told his version of what happened. According to him, the schoolgirl behaved in a brazen manner, convinced him that she was 23 years old, jumped on his lap and started kissing him.