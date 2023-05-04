The Russian Investigative Committee is investigating Ukrainian attacks on the DPR, the Kursk region and the Krasnodar Territory

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia is investigating the shelling of Donetsk by Ukraine, the attack on the village of Tetkino in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region, as well as the fall of a drone in the Krasnodar Territory, where a tank with oil products caught fire, according to Telegramdepartmental channel.

It is clarified that investigators will begin to investigate and study materials on the fact of the criminal actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the territory of several regions – the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Kursk region and the Krasnodar Territory.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation clarified that due to the shelling of the village of Aleksandrovka in the DPR, a civilian was killed, two were injured. Also, as a result of the shelling of a village in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka, a woman was injured.

During the shelling of Tetkino, Glushkovsky district, Kursk region, a gas pipeline was damaged. In the village of Volna, Temryuk district, Krasnodar Territory, after the fall of a Ukrainian drone, a tank with oil products caught fire.