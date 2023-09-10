The Investigative Committee will begin an investigation into the destruction of a polling station in the Zaporozhye region

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia will begin an investigation into the destruction of a polling station in the Zaporozhye region. This is reported in Telegram– channel “Information Center of the Investigative Committee of Russia”.

“The Investigative Committee of Russia will establish the circumstances of the incident, and the actions of all those involved will be given a legal assessment,” the statement says.

On the night of September 10, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed a polling station in one of the settlements of the Zaporozhye region. The attack occurred around 02:05 Moscow time, the voting station was completely destroyed.

From September 8 to 10, more than four thousand votes will be held throughout Russia in 85 regions – the only exceptions will be Kabardino-Balkaria, Mari El, St. Petersburg and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. More than 81 thousand candidates are vying for 34 thousand different mandates and positions. Up to 65 million voters are eligible to vote.