Investigative Committee: Case opened after worker dies at oil field in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District

Investigators have opened a case over an explosion at a gas production facility in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional office of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

The case was opened under Part 2 of Article 217 (“Violation of industrial safety requirements that resulted in the death of citizens through negligence”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. An investigative task force has already left for the scene. They will establish all the circumstances of the incident.

On July 26, it became known about an explosion at the Purovsky District field. The explosion thundered at the enterprise, which is located 40 kilometers from Novy Urengoy, at about three o’clock in the morning local time. Doctors were unable to save one person, and several more workers were injured. Preliminary, the complex gas preparation unit exploded there.