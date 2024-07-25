Case materials against blogger Shpak transferred to court for sentencing in absentia

The investigation has completed the investigation of the criminal case on discrediting the Armed Forces of Russia against blogger Alexander Shpak. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

According to the agency, the materials of the criminal case against the blogger have been transferred to court for sentencing in absentia.

On March 14, a criminal case was opened against Shpak under Part 1 of Article 280 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of Russia”). Shpak faces up to five years in prison.