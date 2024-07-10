The Investigative Committee has arrested the property of former police officers Satyukov and Sokolov in a bribery case

Former Interior Ministry employees Georgy Satyukov and his subordinate Dmitry Sokolov, accused in absentia of receiving a record bribe in the history of the police department in the amount of 5 billion rubles, have been found to have new assets.

At the request of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Moscow courts have seized an apartment in the Nezhinsky Kovcheg residential complex, as well as a 200-meter apartment in the Scarlet Sails complex on Aviatsionnaya Street, which have a cadastral value of more than 50 million rubles.

It is noted that the billionaires from the Ministry of Internal Affairs registered real estate mainly in the names of their girlfriends and cohabitants.

Ex-police officers covered for WEX crypto exchange administrator

Satyukov and Sokolov worked in the Bureau of Special Technical Measures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and were the “roof” of the administrator of the crypto exchange World Exchange Services Pte. Ltd. (WEX) Alexey Ivanov (Bilyuchenko).

Ivanov himself, who was caught embezzling cryptocurrency, told former employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs about bribes. As the court established, his actions caused damage to the crypto exchange’s clients in the amount of more than 18 billion rubles. Ivanov entered into a pre-trial cooperation agreement with the Prosecutor General’s Office and revealed “when, for what and how much he ‘kicked back’ the security forces.”

Photo: Oleg Kharseyev / Kommersant

According to investigators, the former administrator of the crypto exchange transferred at least 2119.5265569864 BTC to his patrons’ crypto wallets, which was equivalent to at least 4.9 billion rubles.

It is reported that the bribe-takers managed to escape abroad, so they were put on the wanted list. The corrupt officials placed the money they received in dozens of accounts in various banks and invested it in securities. It is also noted that Sokolov became the owner of apartments in the tallest building in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa tower.

Earlier, a Russian major was caught taking a bribe of 25 million rubles

Another case of corruption in the Ministry of Internal Affairs was in Smolensk, but this time the policeman was caught red-handed. Operatives detained a major of the capital’s police who extorted a bribe of 25 million rubles.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in October 2023, he received information about the citizen’s involvement in illegal activities. The major decided to take advantage of this information and began to demand money from him.

The bribe taker was caught receiving fake money in a parking lot. For this amount, he promised to help avoid criminal liability.