Investigative Committee: Case opened in Primorye against migrant worker who tried to rape girl

In Primorsky Krai, investigators have opened a case against 29-year-old Myktyrbek Saparov, who attempted to rape a 25-year-old vacationer at the Orkhideya resort. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

The case was initiated under Part 3 of Article 30, Part 1 of Article 131 (“Attempt to rape”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In addition, the Investigative Committee is conducting a pre-investigation check on the fact of providing services that do not meet safety requirements at the recreation center.

According to the department, on the night of August 4, the suspect entered the house at the Orchid recreation center, where the victim was sleeping at that moment. The migrant tried to rape the girl, but she was able to resist him. The criminal wanted to run away, but the victim’s husband quickly stopped him and handed him over to the police.

Investigators are petitioning for the arrest of the suspect.