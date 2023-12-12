The Investigative Committee completed the investigation into the attack on Pskov paratroopers in 2000

Investigators have completed the investigation into the criminal case of an attack on Pskov paratroopers in 2000. The Office of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the North Caucasus Federal District reported that the attacking members of Shamil Basayev's gang will appear in court.

The case materials regarding Ilgam Gumerov, Ilgiz Mukhametgaliev, Khaidar Razzakov and Mukhamedvali Shaikhutdinov included in the list of terrorists and extremists have been sent to court. They are accused of committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 209 (“Participation in a gang”), Article 279 (“Armed rebellion”) and Article 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Encroachment on the lives of military personnel”).

Investigators established that on February 29, 2000, these individuals, as part of an armed gang led by terrorists Amir ibn al-Khattab and Basayev, attacked the military of the sixth company of the 104th regiment of the 76th Pskov Division of the Airborne Forces. The battle took place in the area of ​​the Chechen village of Ulus-Kert.

The militants surrounded the paratroopers on three sides. Gumerov, Mukhametgaliev, Razzakov and Shaikhutdinov took up positions and aimed at the military with Kalashnikov assault rifles

In the attack, which lasted until the morning of March 1, 84 Russian servicemen were killed and four more were injured of varying degrees of severity. For courage and heroism, 22 soldiers and officers were awarded the title of Hero of Russia, 21 posthumously. Basayev's gang lost more than 500 people in the battle.

The FSB previously detained three militants for an attack on Pskov paratroopers

In May, FSB officers detained three former militants from the gang of Basayev and Khattab. The detainees were Anzor Batyrov, Aslanbek Kazanchev and Taimuraz Nakusov. The intelligence services took them in Kabardino-Balkaria.

He chose a preventive measure in the form of detention. Investigators were preparing to charge them with armed rebellion, participation in a gang and encroachment on the lives of military personnel.

A year earlier, other gang members involved in the attack were caught in St. Petersburg and Tatarstan.

One of the attackers, Executioner, previously received 23 years in prison

In April, the court sentenced a member of the Basayev and Khattab gang, Makhdi Magomedov, who participated in the attack on Pskov paratroopers, to 23 years in a maximum security colony.

The man is already serving a sentence for an attack on a convoy of Perm riot police and servicemen from the Vedeno commandant’s office. In March 2000, in the Vedeno region of Chechnya, 36 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and seven servicemen of the Taman division of the Russian Armed Forces were killed.

Another person detained in Moscow for participating in an attack on paratroopers in Chechnya, German Arbinin, turned out to be a famous poet and writer. He was creative under the pseudonym Shamil Arbinin. The Writers' Union of Chechnya said that they did not know the detainee under his real name.