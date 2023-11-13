On November 13, investigators from the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee in the Novosibirsk region commented on the fall of a one-and-a-half-year-old child from the 18th floor.

We are talking about an incident that occurred earlier that day in one of the apartment buildings in the Leninsky district of Novosibirsk. After the fall, the child was taken to a medical facility with bodily injuries. According to preliminary data, the baby was in the apartment with his parents.

As noted on the department’s website, this is not the only case in the region where children, left without proper adult supervision, fall from open windows.

“The Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the Novosibirsk Region once again calls on parents not to leave their children unattended, not to keep the windows open if there is a child in the room, not to rely on mosquito nets, and to avoid accidents, to use blockers and other technical devices that will not allow child to open the window on his own,” says the message.

The Investigative Committee for the region began a pre-investigation check. Based on the results of the investigation, a procedural decision will be made.