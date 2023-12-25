The Investigative Committee did not initiate a criminal case against Pugacheva and Galkin for fakes against the RF Armed Forces

Based on the results of the inspection, the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia did not find grounds to initiate a criminal case against the singer Alla Pugacheva and her husband, comedian Maxim Galkin (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent) under the article about fakes against the Russian army. This is reported by TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies.

Regarding Pugacheva, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow received materials from the Investigative Committee about her posting online deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. No grounds for initiating a criminal case were found; the materials were returned back to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. What information published by the singer was verified is not specified.

The Investigative Committee also conducted an investigation into Galkin after he published a video with deliberately false information about the shelling of a residential building in Odessa. Experts also studied his negative statements regarding the Russian government and the Russian Armed Forces. They did not initiate a criminal case against the showman due to lack of grounds; the materials were also returned to the Moscow Ministry of Internal Affairs. The agency's interlocutor did not specify whether any decisions had been made on the returned cases.

In December, Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin came to Israel to celebrate the birthday of Andrei Makarevich (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents).

On December 15, it was reported that Russian border guards gave the singer an hour-long interrogation when she entered Russia in early November. The singer spent several days in her homeland, after which she left again.

Pugacheva and Galkin moved to Israel last year after the start of the SVO.