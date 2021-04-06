The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) began checking the composition of the singer Manizha (Manizha Sangin) Russian Woman, with which the artist plans to perform at the international music contest Eurovision. On Tuesday, April 6, reports TASS citing a law enforcement source.

It is noted that the investigators began checking after an appeal to the TFR of the editorial office of the newspaper Veteranskie Vesti. According to the source, “the test material for signs of incitement to hatred or enmity” in the artist’s song was registered on April 5 at the Ostankino Investigation Department in Moscow.

On April 3, the video for the song Russian Woman became the most popular among the music videos of 2021 on the official YouTube channel of the competition. It has over 6.7 million views.

On March 18, it was reported that the TFR received an appeal with a request to check the song Russian Woman. The authors of the complaint stated that the track violates national harmony in the country and insults the dignity of Russian women.