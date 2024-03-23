The Investigative Committee asks people to provide information they have about the terrorist attack at Crocus

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia asks people who were at the time of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall and eyewitnesses to provide all the information they have to reconstruct the picture of the events. The press service reported this to Lenta.ru.

It is clarified that the investigation into the criminal case of the terrorist attack is under the personal control of the chairman of the department, Alexander Bastrykin.

Information can be provided by phone:

8-495-986-78-68 – Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

8-495-690-25-28 – Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region.

8-800-100-12-60 – Unified multi-channel line of the Russian insurance company.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee announced the detention of four suspects in connection with the terrorist attack in the Krasnogorsk concert hall, which occurred on March 22. The alleged terrorists were detained 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, and investigators have already begun working with them.