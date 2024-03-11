The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 3 streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode

This evening, Monday 11 March 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the second episode of The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the fiction freely based on the novels by Gabriella Genisi. Also in the new episodes, Luisa Ranieri plays the protagonist, deputy commissioner of the police station in Bari, head of a team of only men in which she manages to make her way thanks to her mix of explosive beauty and emotional intelligence. In total there are four prime time shows, with one episode per evening. Where to watch The Investigations of Lolita Lobosco 3 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The drama, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1 for four weeks.

The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 3 live streaming

Not just TV. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

How many episodes are planned for The Investigations of Lolita Lobosco 3 on Rai 1? In total, four episodes will be broadcast for four prime time slots. The first on March 4, 2024; the last one on March 25th. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):