The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2: where were we, the finale of the first season

How did the first season of Lolita Lobosco’s investigation end, which tonight is broadcast on Rai 1 with the second season (2)? Where were we? In the finale of the first season Lolita meets Carlo Sapori, her former coach who accepted her application for admission, despite the fact that she was the daughter of a criminal offender. It was her father who convinced him. He said that he would provide indications to crush a large drug trafficking, provided that he, her daughter Lolita, was judged impartially. However, he was killed in retaliation by the underworld. The Police had to cover up everything in order not to jeopardize the ongoing case. Carlo gives her a moving letter from her from her father Nicola from her. He wanted it delivered to her in case of her death. In her finale we see her officially engaged to her Danilo, introducing him to her mother, to whom she tells the whole truth about her father.

Plot

We saw where we were (the season finale) with The Lolita Lobosco investigation, but what is the plot of the second season (2)? Lolita is grappling with new murder cases that she will be able to solve with acumen and creativity, also thanks to the invaluable collaboration of trustworthy Forte and Esposito. At the same time, she tries to keep the promise made to her father at the end of the first season, namely to find her killer.

In fact, having clarified that the murder of Petresine was the work of organized crime operating in the port of Bari, it remains to be discovered who was the actual perpetrator of the crime. However, the investigation turns out to be very complex, also because someone seems to have an interest in not letting Lolita get closer to the truth.

If there are many difficulties at work, the private life of the protagonist is no less complex: the management of the engagement with a much younger man, Danilo, is compounded by worries for Nunzia and her special friendship with Trifone, the disagreements of Forte with his wife Porzia and the new challenge of Esposito with his girlfriend Caterina, not to mention the sentimental disasters of her best friend Marietta. As if that weren’t enough, an old acquaintance appears in Lolita’s life, her first crush, the charming Angelo Spatafora.