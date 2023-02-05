The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2 streaming and live TV: where to see the fifth episode, 5 February

This evening, Sunday 5 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fourth episode of Lolita Lobosco’s investigations 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction freely based on the novels by Gabriella Genisi. Also in the new episodes it is Luisa Ranieri who plays the protagonist, deputy commissioner of the police station in Bari, at the head of a team of only men in which she manages to make her way thanks to her mix of explosive beauty and emotional intelligence. Produced by Angelo Barbagallo and Luca Zingaretti for Bibi Film Tv and Zocotoco in collaboration with Rai Fiction, the second season is made up of six evenings. Directed by Luca Miniero on a screenplay written by Daniela Gambaro, Massimo Reale, Vanessa Picciarelli and Chiara Laudani. Where to see The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1 (channel 1 of digital terrestrial and 101 of Sky).

The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2 live streaming

Not just tv. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or on-demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

How many episodes are planned for Lolita Lobosco 2’s investigations on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be broadcast for six prime time evenings. The first Sunday January 8, 2023; the last Sunday February 12, 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):