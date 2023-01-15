The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode, 15 January

Tonight, Sunday 15 January 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the second episode of The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction freely based on the novels by Gabriella Genisi. Also in the new episodes it is Luisa Ranieri who plays the protagonist, deputy commissioner of the police station in Bari, at the head of a team of only men in which she manages to make her way thanks to her mix of explosive beauty and emotional intelligence. Directed by Luca Miniero on a screenplay written by Daniela Gambaro, Massimo Reale, Vanessa Picciarelli and Chiara Laudani. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The second episode broadcast today, January 15, is titled The poisoned scammaro. Lolita investigates a case that concerns her very closely: a writer was found dead in the B&B run by Nunzia and Carmela. It seems to have been botox poisoning caused precisely by one of Nunzia’s gastronomic specialties: Aunt Dolò’s scammaro. The toxicological analyzes end up exonerating Nunzia and paving the way for a crime that could have several suspects, given the turbulent life led by the victim. Once exonerated, Nunzia can allow herself some time in the company of Trifone, with whom an increasingly special friendship is developing. While Forte and Esposito are grappling with Porzia and Caterina – the former is busy with university exams, the latter cannot tolerate the interference of her future mother-in-law Santa – Lolita finds herself facing a new sentimental obstacle concerning Danilo. Meanwhile, Angelo Spatafora, linked to Petresine since he was a child, comes back to Lolita after more than twenty years.

The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2: the cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2, but what is the complete cast of the fiction? Filippo Scicchitano, Giovanni Ludeno, Jacopo Cullin, Bianca Nappi, Giulia Fiume, Ninni Bruschetta and Lunetta Savino (who plays Nunzia, Lolita’s mother) also return together with the protagonist Luisa Ranieri. In the cast there are also newcomers such as Mario Squeglia, in the role of Angelo. But let’s see together the complete cast:

Luisa Ranieri as Lolita Lobosco

Filippo Scicchitano: Danilo Martini

Giovanni Ludeno: Antonio Forte

Jacopo CullinLello Esposito

Bianca Nappi: Marietta

Giulia Fiume: Carmela Lobosco

Camilla Diana: Catherine

Claudia Lerro as Portia

Donata Frisini: Saint

Francesco De Vuto: Prof. Introna

Aldo Ottobrino: Petresine

Nicoletta Di Bisceglie: Lolita at 18 years old

Vincenzo De Michele: agent Scivittaro

Gian Piero Rotoli: Agent Dumbledore

Giovanni Trobetta: Calopresti agent

Maurizio Donadoni: Tryphon

Nunzia Schiano: Andreina

Ninni Bruschetta: Quaestor Jacovella

Mario Sgueglia: Angel

Lunetta Savino: Nunzia Lobosco

Streaming and TV

Where to see The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.