The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2: the advances (plot and cast) of the sixth and final episode, 12 February

Tonight, Sunday 12 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the sixth and final episode of The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction freely based on the novels by Gabriella Genisi. Also in the new episodes it is Luisa Ranieri who plays the protagonist, deputy commissioner of the police station in Bari, at the head of a team of only men in which she manages to make her way thanks to her mix of explosive beauty and emotional intelligence. Directed by Luca Miniero on a screenplay written by Daniela Gambaro, Massimo Reale, Vanessa Picciarelli and Chiara Laudani. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The penultimate episode of Lolita Lobosco will start from the investigations of the deputy commissioner alongside his trusted collaborators Forte and Esposito. To mark the beginning of the last episodes is a thorny case relating to the death of an actor murdered on stage with tailoring scissors. Lobosco and her collaborators are therefore busy looking for clues to answer a crime apparently without a clear motive, given that in the background there is the world of actors, producers and lovers in which envies and dislikes are rampant. A context that will make the idea of ​​finding a solution even more complicated.

The last episode of The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2 begins with Caterina and Lello at the center of the story, in fact the two could soon get married. Furthermore, Forte gets a promotion and this will recompose his complex relationship with Porzia, marked by the close collaboration with Lolita Lobosco of whom his wife is obviously jealous. As for Lolita, however, the deputy commissioner will greet the public with her business that remains on the high seas. His investigation into his father’s death seems to be at a standstill but the February 12 finale rekindles hopes that the truth may come to light, inevitably launching the third season.

The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2: the cast

We have seen the plot of the sixth and final episode of The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2, but what is the complete cast of the fiction? Filippo Scicchitano, Giovanni Ludeno, Jacopo Cullin, Bianca Nappi, Giulia Fiume, Ninni Bruschetta and Lunetta Savino (who plays Nunzia, Lolita’s mother) also return together with the protagonist Luisa Ranieri. In the cast there are also newcomers such as Mario Squeglia, in the role of Angelo. But let’s see together the complete cast:

Luisa Ranieri as Lolita Lobosco

Filippo Scicchitano: Danilo Martini

Giovanni Ludeno: Antonio Forte

Jacopo CullinLello Esposito

Bianca Nappi: Marietta

Giulia Fiume: Carmela Lobosco

Camilla Diana: Catherine

Claudia Lerro as Portia

Donata Frisini: Saint

Francesco De Vuto: Prof. Introna

Aldo Ottobrino: Petresine

Nicoletta Di Bisceglie: Lolita at 18 years old

Vincenzo De Michele: agent Scivittaro

Gian Piero Rotoli: Agent Dumbledore

Giovanni Trobetta: Calopresti agent

Maurizio Donadoni: Tryphon

Nunzia Schiano: Andreina

Ninni Bruschetta: Quaestor Jacovella

Mario Sgueglia: Angel

Lunetta Savino: Nunzia Lobosco

Streaming and TV

Where to see The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.