The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2: the advances (plot and cast) of the fourth episode, 29 January

Tonight, Sunday 29 January 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the fourth episode of The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction freely based on the novels by Gabriella Genisi. Also in the new episodes it is Luisa Ranieri who plays the protagonist, deputy commissioner of the police station in Bari, at the head of a team of only men in which she manages to make her way thanks to her mix of explosive beauty and emotional intelligence. Directed by Luca Miniero on a screenplay written by Daniela Gambaro, Massimo Reale, Vanessa Picciarelli and Chiara Laudani. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

During today’s episode, Lolita’s troubles don’t end. While Danilo, her boyfriend, is away on business, the young Domenico whom the policewoman helped in the first season got himself arrested for theft. And in order not to miss anything, a priest was brutally killed in front of the altar. After asking Angelo, who runs a shipyard, for help in getting Domenico into a program of community service, Lolita begins to investigate some conflicts in the management of parish funds. And she makes an unexpected discovery. Meanwhile, the story of Lolita and Danilo seems over and the difficulties at home Forte and Esposito continue. Marietta, a friend of Lolita, discovers who is the woman who took away her lover. Nunzia and Trifone, on the other hand, continue to be ever closer. And love for them is in the air.

The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2: the cast

We have seen the plot of the fourth episode of The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2, but what is the complete cast of the fiction? Filippo Scicchitano, Giovanni Ludeno, Jacopo Cullin, Bianca Nappi, Giulia Fiume, Ninni Bruschetta and Lunetta Savino (who plays Nunzia, Lolita’s mother) also return together with the protagonist Luisa Ranieri. In the cast there are also newcomers such as Mario Squeglia, in the role of Angelo. But let’s see together the complete cast:

Luisa Ranieri as Lolita Lobosco

Filippo Scicchitano: Danilo Martini

Giovanni Ludeno: Antonio Forte

Jacopo CullinLello Esposito

Bianca Nappi: Marietta

Giulia Fiume: Carmela Lobosco

Camilla Diana: Catherine

Claudia Lerro as Portia

Donata Frisini: Saint

Francesco De Vuto: Prof. Introna

Aldo Ottobrino: Petresine

Nicoletta Di Bisceglie: Lolita at 18 years old

Vincenzo De Michele: agent Scivittaro

Gian Piero Rotoli: Agent Dumbledore

Giovanni Trobetta: Calopresti agent

Maurizio Donadoni: Tryphon

Nunzia Schiano: Andreina

Ninni Bruschetta: Quaestor Jacovella

Mario Sgueglia: Angel

Lunetta Savino: Nunzia Lobosco

Streaming and TV

Where to see The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.