The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode, 5 February

Tonight, Sunday 5 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the fifth episode of The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction freely based on the novels by Gabriella Genisi. Also in the new episodes it is Luisa Ranieri who plays the protagonist, deputy commissioner of the police station in Bari, at the head of a team of only men in which she manages to make her way thanks to her mix of explosive beauty and emotional intelligence. Directed by Luca Miniero on a screenplay written by Daniela Gambaro, Massimo Reale, Vanessa Picciarelli and Chiara Laudani. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

During today’s episode, Lolita finds herself investigating yet another bloody case of murder. The victim is a woman, who in her life was a dancer in a nightclub. Someone of her kidnapped her, tortured her and then brutally killed her. After the discovery of her body on the outskirts of Bari, Lobosco immediately sets to work to give her justice. Strong will be providential. Thanks to his impeccable memory, in fact, he will be able to reconnect the murder of the dancer to an old murder case, which had the same macabre execution methods.

Lolita recovers the file of that old case and discovers that the investigation was conducted at the time by a person she knows very well, her friend Marietta. However, she failed to deliver the ferocious killer into the hands of justice. The deputy commissioner decides to concentrate all her energies on this case, to give a different outcome. This will lead her to put her life in grave danger. However, in the end, thanks to her intuition and her stubbornness, she will be able to solve the case. Meanwhile, the investigation into the murder of her father seems to have reached a dead end. Lolita, aware that too much time has passed, begins to believe that she will never find out the truth. Finally, after the quarrel, Danilo gets closer and finally the two speak in all sincerity.

The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2: the cast

We have seen the plot of the fifth episode of The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2, but what is the complete cast of the fiction? Filippo Scicchitano, Giovanni Ludeno, Jacopo Cullin, Bianca Nappi, Giulia Fiume, Ninni Bruschetta and Lunetta Savino (who plays Nunzia, Lolita’s mother) also return together with the protagonist Luisa Ranieri. In the cast there are also newcomers such as Mario Squeglia, in the role of Angelo. But let’s see together the complete cast:

Luisa Ranieri as Lolita Lobosco

Filippo Scicchitano: Danilo Martini

Giovanni Ludeno: Antonio Forte

Jacopo CullinLello Esposito

Bianca Nappi: Marietta

Giulia Fiume: Carmela Lobosco

Camilla Diana: Catherine

Claudia Lerro as Portia

Donata Frisini: Saint

Francesco De Vuto: Prof. Introna

Aldo Ottobrino: Petresine

Nicoletta Di Bisceglie: Lolita at 18 years old

Vincenzo De Michele: agent Scivittaro

Gian Piero Rotoli: Agent Dumbledore

Giovanni Trobetta: Calopresti agent

Maurizio Donadoni: Tryphon

Nunzia Schiano: Andreina

Ninni Bruschetta: Quaestor Jacovella

Mario Sgueglia: Angel

Lunetta Savino: Nunzia Lobosco

Streaming and TV

Where to see The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.