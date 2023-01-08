The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Sunday 8 January 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the first episode of The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction freely based on the novels by Gabriella Genisi. Also in the new episodes it is Luisa Ranieri who plays the protagonist, deputy commissioner of the police station in Bari, at the head of a team of only men in which she manages to make her way thanks to her mix of explosive beauty and emotional intelligence. Directed by Luca Miniero on a screenplay written by Daniela Gambaro, Massimo Reale, Vanessa Picciarelli and Chiara Laudani. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Lolita and Danilo’s departure for a dream vacation in Egypt is postponed due to the news of a tragic accident that occurred at sea: two young engaged couples died during a diving excursion. Already from the first investigations Lolita realizes that something is not right in the dynamics of the accident, but she still doesn’t know that, to reach the truth about what happened, she will have to jeopardize her own life. While the investigation into the murder of her father seems to be enriched with new leads to follow and she finds herself having to decide whether or not to accept her boyfriend Danilo’s proposal to start a cohabitation. Nunzia slowly approaches Trifone, while Esposito looks for a house with Caterina and Forte has to swallow Porzia’s decision to resume her university studies. Meanwhile, a handsome man returns to Bari.

The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2: the cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2, but what is the complete cast of the fiction? Filippo Scicchitano, Giovanni Ludeno, Jacopo Cullin, Bianca Nappi, Giulia Fiume, Ninni Bruschetta and Lunetta Savino (who plays Nunzia, Lolita’s mother) also return together with the protagonist Luisa Ranieri. In the cast there are also newcomers such as Mario Squeglia, in the role of Angelo. But let’s see together the complete cast:

Luisa Ranieri as Lolita Lobosco

Filippo Scicchitano: Danilo Martini

Giovanni Ludeno: Antonio Forte

Jacopo CullinLello Esposito

Bianca Nappi: Marietta

Giulia Fiume: Carmela Lobosco

Camilla Diana: Catherine

Claudia Lerro as Portia

Donata Frisini: Saint

Francesco De Vuto: Prof. Introna

Aldo Ottobrino: Petresine

Nicoletta Di Bisceglie: Lolita at 18 years old

Vincenzo De Michele: agent Scivittaro

Gian Piero Rotoli: Agent Dumbledore

Giovanni Trobetta: Calopresti agent

Maurizio Donadoni: Tryphon

Nunzia Schiano: Andreina

Ninni Bruschetta: Quaestor Jacovella

Mario Sgueglia: Angel

Lunetta Savino: Nunzia Lobosco

Streaming and TV

Where to see The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.