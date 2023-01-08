The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2, location: where the fiction was filmed

Where was the fiction The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2, the second season with Luisa Ranieri broadcast on Rai 1, filmed (location)? The fiction is set in Puglia, to be precise in Bari, Fasano, Polignano a Mare, Monopoli and Putignano. One of the main locations that is recognized in the various episodes is the beach known as Bread and tomato of Bari. Among the main locations of The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2 there is also the Palazzo Pamieri of Monopoli, the headquarters of the Commissioner’s Office. Other shots were made in other places in Salento and in Rome.

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for Lolita Lobosco 2’s investigations on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be broadcast for six prime time evenings. The first Sunday January 8, 2023; the last Sunday February 12, 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday 8 January 2023

Second episode: Sunday 15 January 2023

Third episode: Sunday 22 January 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 29 January 2023

Fifth episode: Sunday 5 February 2023

Sixth episode: Sunday 12 February 2023

Streaming and TV

We have seen the locations of Lolita Lobosco 2’s investigations, but where to see the various episodes on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.