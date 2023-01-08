The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2, the second season of the TV series with Luisa Ranieri broadcast on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be broadcast for six prime time evenings. The first Sunday January 8, 2023; the last Sunday February 12, 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday 8 January 2023

Second episode: Sunday 15 January 2023

Third episode: Sunday 22 January 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 29 January 2023

Fifth episode: Sunday 5 February 2023

Sixth episode: Sunday 12 February 2023

Duration

But how long does The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2 last (duration)? Each episode will be broadcast from 21.25 to 23.35. The overall duration of each evening will therefore be 2 hours and 10 minutes. Where was filmed (location) the fiction The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2? The fiction starring Luisa Ranieri is set in Puglia, to be precise in Bari, Fasano, Polignano a Mare, Monopoli and Putignano. One of the main locations that is recognized in the various episodes is the beach known as Bread and tomato of Bari. Among the main locations of The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2 there is also the Palazzo Pamieri of Monopoli, the headquarters of the Commissioner’s Office. Other shots were made in other places in Salento and in Rome.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Lolita Lobosco 2 investigations, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.