The investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2: the complete cast (actors) of the second season

What is the cast (actors) of Lolita Lobosco 2, the second season of the fiction broadcast on Rai 1? Filippo Scicchitano, Giovanni Ludeno, Jacopo Cullin, Bianca Nappi, Giulia Fiume, Ninni Bruschetta and Lunetta Savino (who plays Nunzia, Lolita’s mother) also return together with the protagonist Luisa Ranieri. In the cast there are also newcomers such as Mario Squeglia, in the role of Angelo. But let’s see together the complete cast:

Luisa Ranieri as Lolita Lobosco

Filippo Scicchitano: Danilo Martini

Giovanni Ludeno: Antonio Forte

Jacopo CullinLello Esposito

Bianca Nappi: Marietta

Giulia Fiume: Carmela Lobosco

Camilla Diana: Catherine

Claudia Lerro as Portia

Donata Frisini: Saint

Francesco De Vuto: Prof. Introna

Aldo Ottobrino: Petresine

Nicoletta Di Bisceglie: Lolita at 18 years old

Vincenzo De Michele: agent Scivittaro

Gian Piero Rotoli: Agent Dumbledore

Giovanni Trobetta: Calopresti agent

Maurizio Donadoni: Tryphon

Nunzia Schiano: Andreina

Ninni Bruschetta: Quaestor Jacovella

Mario Sgueglia: Angel

Lunetta Savino: Nunzia Lobosco

Plot

We have seen the cast (actors) The investigation of Lolita Lobosco 2, but what is the plot? Lolita is grappling with new murder cases that she will be able to solve with acumen and creativity, also thanks to the invaluable collaboration of trustworthy Forte and Esposito. At the same time, she tries to keep the promise made to her father at the end of the first season, namely to find her killer. In fact, having clarified that the murder of Petresine was the work of organized crime operating in the port of Bari, it remains to be discovered who was the actual perpetrator of the crime. However, the investigation turns out to be very complex, also because someone seems to have an interest in not letting Lolita get closer to the truth.

If there are many difficulties at work, the private life of the protagonist is no less complex: the management of the engagement with a much younger man, Danilo, is compounded by worries for Nunzia and her special friendship with Trifone, the disagreements of Forte with his wife Porzia and the new challenge of Esposito with his girlfriend Caterina, not to mention the sentimental disasters of her best friend Marietta. As if that weren’t enough, an old acquaintance appears in Lolita’s life, her first crush, the charming Angelo Spatafora.