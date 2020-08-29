On behalf of the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin, the central office of the department will check the alienation of state shares of the Bashkir Soda Company (BSK), reports press service SK.

So, during the pre-investigation check, the investigators will find out the circumstances of the reduction in the state’s share in one of the largest enterprises in Bashkiria.

In addition, the terms of the deal, which resulted in the loss of state control over the assets of the enterprise, as well as all the circumstances of the privatization of property, will be examined.

It is noted that after the necessary investigative measures have been taken, specialists will give a comprehensive criminal-legal assessment of the actions of government officials related to making decisions on transactions with shares of the Bashkir enterprise.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia on the eve completed an audit of the legality of the alienation of shares of the Bashkir Soda Company (BSK) from state property. It was reported that the inspection revealed violations of the privatization legislation.