The investigation was completed | A soldier died in an explosion accident in Rovajärvi – The charge was added against the regulations

The explosion occurred when the stuffed charge that was in the ready fire imaging field had been processed and at the same time another charge had been added to it contrary to the regulations.

Defense forces has completed the safety investigation into the explosive accident that happened in Rovajärvi in ​​Lapland a year ago, in which an experienced soldier died.

Based on the investigation, the explosion occurred when the stuffed charge in the ready-made shooting range had been processed and at the same time another charge had been added to it contrary to the regulations. The total amount of explosive was 400 grams, and this increased the severity of the injuries.

The investigation could not unequivocally establish the immediate cause of the ignition of the fire wire channel.

The investigation found deficiencies in the compliance with precautionary measures. For example, the blasting plan and the associated risk assessment were missing. The indirect causes found in the investigation did not directly cause the fire wire channel to explode. They are, however, part of the chain of events, the Defense Forces press release says.

Researchers based on the information in use, there were no indications of the existence of additional materials that did not belong to the fire imaging field or of their influence on the creation of the explosion.

However, there was nothing left to investigate after the explosion from the materials that exploded in the accident, so the effect of the individual explosive materials used in the situation or their damage could not be completely ruled out.

Based on the investigation, there is no evidence that the explosive material used in the fire imaging fields works incorrectly. In other words, there does not seem to be a generally increased risk for the corresponding accident.

In the investigation, no deficiencies were found, for example, regarding the contents of precautionary orders. Based on the investigation, the development of safety must be focused on ensuring and unifying the skills of personnel doing blasting work. In addition, some norms should be clarified.

After the accident, the personnel involved in the first aid acted consistently and efficiently based on the investigation.