The investigation wanted to check the actions of the doctors who treated the Russian singer Valentina Legkostupova. This was reported by Kommersant with reference to the Main Investigation Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Moscow.

According to the newspaper, the check may be due to the fact that the previous decisions were considered “incomplete” by the investigation. In some cases, there was a lack of expert examination results or other shortcomings were found. In addition, the death of the singer caused a great public outcry, which the investigators have to reckon with, the newspaper emphasizes. Another factor was the statements of the daughter of Easy-Access from her first marriage, Anette Bril, who expressed confidence that her mother’s death was not an accident.

However, the version about the violent death of the singer has not yet been confirmed, Kommersant sources say. The final results will become known after the completion of the examination, which will evaluate the actions of the doctors who treated Legkostupova.

The singer of the hit “Berry-Raspberry” died on August 14. The singer and her husband were observed in a drug treatment clinic. On August 7, they were found in a Moscow apartment in a state of alcoholic intoxication. Easy-accessova had numerous injuries. A criminal case was initiated into the death of the pop star.