The head of Ural Plants Musin is accused of supplying foreign radio stations

The arrested head of Ural Plants, Vasily Musin, installed foreign radio stations instead of Russian ones as part of a government contract. Sources spoke about the fraud RIA News.

According to investigators, Musin stole money that the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs allocated as part of ensuring the execution of the state defense order.

On June 24, the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow arrested the general director of Ural Plants. Musin is charged with Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”). He will be in custody until August 17.

Ural Plants is engaged in the design and production of communications equipment for law enforcement agencies, industry and transport and logistics enterprises.