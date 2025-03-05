The investigation that is followed by the mysterious death of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa has ruled out that they were the product of an accidental gas escape at his home in Santa Fe (USA).

“There are no immediate crime indicationsalthough the lack of carbon monoxide has shisted with the initial theories about how they died. Now we are studying if it could be a death followed by suicide, “said one of the investigators of the case at a press conference held last Sunday, according to The Mirror.

“Mr. Hackman died suddenly from a heart attack And his wife was so distressed that he took an overdose? “The researcher shuffled.

I also raise another possibility: “Is it possible for his wife to suffer an acute medical episode caused by deathHey, then Mr. Hackman was in such a state that he suffered a heart attack and died? “. This person insisted that all possibilities are being studied.

As will be remembered, the couple’s bodies were found in different rooms. While Arakawa lay on the bathroom floor, next to a heater, a bottle of prescribed pills and several pills scattered nearby, Hackman was found in another room, with his glasses and his cane next.

‘Hoosiers: more than idols’ (1986) with Gene Hackman IMDB

Adan Mendoza, Sheriff of the Santa Fe County, said that attention was being paid to the medications found in the residence, But we will still have to wait a few weeks for toxicological results to be conclusive.

Mendoza confirmed that the last event recorded in the Hackman pacemaker was on February 17, which is very likely that the interpreter died that same day. Based on the state of the bodies, the sheriff valued that the couple He could have died several days or even weeks before they were found.

The actor’s pacemaker It is one of the fundamental elements that the authorities are investigating to rebuild what happened to the couple.

On the other hand, The dead dog with its owners is not the one that was said at first, but another.

This is Zinna, a 12 -year -old mestizo kelpie, While the other two dogs of the couple, a German shepherd named Bear and an Akita-Shild named Nikita, survived and are under the care of their establishment.