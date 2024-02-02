How safe is it to work at the public broadcaster? The report published yesterday is hard and clear, says editor Wilfred Takken. Transgressive behavior is widespread and bullying and sexism are commonplace.
Shout. Slander. Squeeze. Look away. The failing leadership at the broadcasters.
NPO research painfully exposes how failed leadership plunges broadcasters into psychological distress.
