RIA Novosti: 15 witnesses questioned in the case of the railway bomber near Ryazan

In the case of Russian and Italian citizen Ruslan Sidika, accused of blowing up railway tracks in the Ryazan region (included in the Russian Federation in the list of extremists and terrorists) investigators interviewed 15 witnesses. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

This number of witnesses have been questioned since the previous extension of the preventive measure. They gave incriminating evidence against Sidiki.

The detonation of improvised explosive devices occurred on the morning of November 11, 2023, on the stretch between Rybnoye and Blockpost stations near Ryazan. As a result of the incident, 19 carriages of the freight train left the tracks. The damage from the explosion was estimated at 30 million rubles.

The arrest of the defendant became known on December 1, 2023. The bomber admitted guilt. Ukrainian special services promised Sidiki 15 thousand dollars, he contacted them on his own initiative and was recruited. The money was never paid to him.