The alleged purchase of votes by mail in Mojácar (Almería, 7,500 inhabitants) is not limited only to the PSOE environment. The investigating judge has opened a separate piece in relation to an eighth detainee because his alleged actions would have benefited the PP and not the PSOE, as supposedly happened with the other 10 people investigated, seven of whom were arrested on Wednesday and released on Friday, as reported by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia after the summary secrecy was lifted.

In this case there are 11 investigated: 10 linked to the alleged purchase of votes by mail in favor of the PSOE and one in favor of the PP, who was also arrested. Although the examining magistrate decreed the provisional release of this alleged recruiter for the Popular Party, he agreed that he should be imprisoned again to comply with a requisition from the Criminal Court of Almería for other events, unrelated to this investigation for an electoral crime.

Last Wednesday, the Civil Guard arrested seven people for allegedly being part of a plot that bought votes by mail, among them, in addition to a businessman from the town of Almeria, were number two and number five on the lists of the PSOE to the municipal elections for the Mojácar Town Hall. The party leadership ordered his provisional suspension immediately. In this case, three other citizens of different South American nationalities are also being investigated, from whom the judge has not yet taken a statement and who have never been arrested.

According to the investigations, those involved even offered migrants 100 euros to vote in favor of the PSOE. The detainees testified between Thursday and Friday and were released with charges accused of an electoral crime. The complaint against them was filed a month ago by the then mayoress of Mojácar, the popular Rosa María Cano.

After the lifting of the secrecy of the summary, it has been known that there is an eighth detainee in the case, but whose activities related to the purchase of votes would benefit the PP and for this reason a separate piece has been opened against him. The Socialist candidate for mayor, Manuel Zamora, acknowledged the same night that the scandal broke out that he himself had filed another complaint for alleged electoral fraud in the purchase of votes and fraudulent use of the census by the PP at the headquarters of the Civil Guard in La Garrucha and accompanied it with photographs of the mayoress with one of the beneficiaries of the food baskets distributed by the municipal social services with an electoral envelope and five others prepared on the table.

Regarding this complaint, the judge investigating this case, the head of the Investigating Court Number 4 of Vera (Almería), has sent the letter to the Dean of Courts of that judicial district so that another court can take charge of that investigation. The same magistrate, who is the one on duty, has also requested that another complaint for electoral fraud filed in the neighboring town of Carboneras be investigated.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The scandal of the alleged purchase of votes has not altered the political board of Mojácar, where last Sunday the PP maintained an absolute majority with the same councilors as in the previous municipal elections, eight, and the PSOE also kept the five that had. Mojácar has been the Almería municipality with the highest number of votes by mail: 17.9% of its electoral census opted for this modality.