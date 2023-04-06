Prosecutor Piera Cristina Giannusa has officially closed the investigation into the death of Giuseppe Pedrazzini, the elderly man found in the well

The investigation into the death has officially concluded Giuseppe Pedrazzinithe elderly man found lifeless inside a well on his property in Cerrè Marabino on 11 May 2022. According to the investigators, the 77-year-old died from the ill-treatment perpetrated by his family, his wife Marta Ghilardini, his daughter Silvia Pedrazzini and his son-in-law Riccardo Guida.

It was 11 May 2022 when the Carabinieri of Reggio Emilia, following various reports, carried out an inspection of the property of Giuseppe Pedrazzini in Cerre Marabino.

Within a agricultural well site a few tens of meters from the home of the elderly, the military had found the lifeless body of the 77-year-oldwrapped in a cloth and in an evident state of decomposition.

Three people were immediately arrested: his wife Martha Ghilardinithe daughter Silvia Pedrazzini and the son-in-law Richard Guide.

Initially the accusations for them they were murder, kidnapping, concealment and suppression of corpses and fraud against the state.

The latter offense is linked to the fact that the three did not report the death of the elderly man, thus continuing to perceive his pension and use your money.

The progress of the investigation and the results of the autopsy, however, have several times turned the tables. The three defendants have accused each other several times and have been in and out of prison on several occasions.

The end of the investigation into the death of Giuseppe Pedrazzini

The autopsy examination in fact ascertained that Giuseppe Pedrazzini’s death occurred for natural causes and not for trauma or blows in particular.

Now the prosecutor’s office has officially closed the investigation on the dramatic event and explained that Pedrazzini’s death occurred for i mistreatment and the very little care received from Giuseppe.

The crimes of which the three are accused therefore remain mistreatmentkidnapping, failure to help, suppression of a corpse and defrauding the State.

In the months leading up to the 77-year-old’s death, the three would have confined to a bed the elderly, feeding him only with del broth. They also allegedly denied him necessary medical care and contact with anyone outside the family unit.

Furthermore, his daughter Silvia would have repeatedly administered gods tranquilizers to his father to keep him from fussing.