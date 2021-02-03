The Russian Investigative Committee has filed a final version of the charge against the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal. Svetlana Petrenko, the official representative of the department, informed Lente.ru about the completion of the investigation.

According to her, the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory headed a criminal group that in 2004-2005 committed the murders of entrepreneurs Yevgeny Zori and Oleg Bulatov and an attempt on the life of businessman Alexander Smolsky. The politician committed crimes to promote his commercial interests.

Furgal was charged under part 3 of article 30, part 2 of article 105 (“Attempted murder of two or more persons”), part 2 of article 105 (“Murder of two or more persons committed by an organized group for hire”) and part 3 of article 222 (” Illegal acquisition, storage, carrying of weapons by an organized group ”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The ex-governor was arrested on July 10, the day before he was detained by the FSB and the Investigative Committee. The politician does not admit his guilt.