The investigation into the disappearance of little Kata moves to Peru, the request for the letter rogatory has been sent

The investigation into the little girl’s mysterious disappearance is moving to Peru Kata. The investigators have sent a request for the rogatory, waiting for a magistrate to be able to give them an answer and also to question some relatives who are in South America.

3 long months have passed since this 5 year old girl disappeared into thin air. There has been no news of her since last year June 10thwhile he was outformer Astor hotel.

From the moment the mother went to the barracks to present a complaint, the searches began. Even today, however, there is no news of the little girl, who has no embraced again his parents.

The track is now that of one exchange of person. It is believed that she was exchanged with another child, the daughter of a pusherwho was in Italy in those days with his partner.

The purpose of the letter rogatory is to be able to listen some relatives of Kata who are in Peru. One in particular paternal uncle who is under arrest and his grandparents.

He himself is the one who gives news about this track father of the little girl. He talked about a lot of lost drugwhich obviously led to his brother’s arrest and which his testimony now could help in investigations.

The mysterious disappearance of little Kata

Little Kata is only 5 years old and as of the early afternoon of Saturday 10 June she appears to be disappeared into thin air. Her mother Kathrina said she had entrusted her to an uncle when she left early in the morning to go to Work.

The family was part of those people who had occupied illegally the former Astor hotel. It took before the mother realized that her daughter was missing several minutes.

The parents don’t have the slightest intention of give up. In fact, they hope and pray, asking for help from everyone, with the hope that they may have important news about their now missing little girl for more than three months.