Disappearance of little Kata, the parents heard in the prosecutor’s office and transferred with the family to a protected structure

It’s been 7 long days since the parents of the little girl kata, they no longer hear from him. The 5-year-old girl was last seen in the early afternoon of Saturday 10 June. Her mother had entrusted her to an uncle while she was at work.

Since the woman reported her missing, the investigators have decided to start all the investigations investigations of the case, also to understand what was happening and to carry out all the necessary checks.

It has already been several times that the Carabinieri have entered theAstor hotel. The family of Peruvian origin had lived in that structure for some time. But from what emerged the situation was not at all simple.

Unfortunately, the little girl disappeared around 3.45 pm on Saturday 10 June. The mother had gone to work and had entrusted her to an uncle, but when she returned to the little girl’s house there were no more tracks.

Before reporting the disappearance, the woman waited approx 4 hours and after going to the Carabinieri barracks, the searches started. Now it’s been 7 long days, but there’s still no baby tracks.

Disappearance Kata, the transfer of family members

Parents Miguel and Kathrina after the investigators listened to them in the prosecutor’s office for approx 2 hoursthey decided to transfer them to one secure facility. With them also the family members who live in that same hotel. What emerged from this interrogation is for now secreted.

Furthermore, the agents of the RIS also kidnapped one toothbrush of the little girl, to compare the DNA with artifacts seized in recent days of searches.

Two other women, one of Peruvian origin and one of Romanian origin, have them convened in the prosecutor’s office to tell their version. This is because they are probably the last to have seen little Kata before her mysterious disappearance. The Carabinieri in explaining the transfer of the family, they said: