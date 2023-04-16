Even the autopsy would confirm the suicide hypothesis of the volleyball player. Toxicological tests exclude the consumption of alcohol or drugs

From our correspondent Valerio Piccioni

In front of the Volley Hotel is full of people. Lots of girls and boys in a yellow and red jersey, which looks like a piece of Rome’s Curva Sud. Instead, they are fans of the Galatasaray volleyball team who leave satisfied – their team won a league match 3-0 – from the Burhan Felek Volleyball Hall, where Julia Ituma played the last match of her life on Wednesday evening. They don’t raise their eyes towards the sixth floor, they don’t know of the corridor of torments, of the phone calls, of the mystery of that night. A mystery, however, which for Turkish investigators is no longer a mystery. They would no longer have any doubts about the reconstruction of what happened and about the suicide of the eighteen-year-old Igor Gorgonzola from Novara. Even the first indications relating to the autopsy would go in this direction. However, the investigation by the prosecutor of Anatolia, Ismail Uygur, is still open and only the official response will definitively clarify the causes of death. According to the well-informed Sabah, the best-selling Istanbul newspaper, the first toxicological tests also excluded Julia’s consumption of alcohol or any type of drug before falling from the sixth floor. See also Which players had the best performance in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Contrast — It’s a bit shocking to tell all of this. Even do it from this little bit of the enormity of Istanbul. A corner with a very high sporting density. You are struck by the contrast between everything you see around the Volley Hotel – the athletics track occupied by a group of students, the headquarters of the gymnastics federation, the Giallorossi fans, the shouts of a soccer field, the segment of the stands of the building it can also be glimpsed from the street – and everything you know, or very often think you know, about the scene of this place just a handful of hours earlier. A place that has produced many questions and continues to do so.

Of course, perhaps some of these will be answered by the checks on the player’s mobile phone still in progress at Cyber, the IT unit of the Turkish police. For Sonia Alfano, former president of the European Parliament’s special anti-mafia commission, the story leaves “many questions still pending – she says, also referring to the story of another Italian volleyball player who died in Istanbul in 2012, Giulia Albini -. I would not want the authorities decide to close the investigation too quickly. As Ituma’s mother said, the Turkish authorities have “cleaned” Julia’s cell phone and I hope that now there is collaboration with the Italian authorities: let’s see if the data will be provided to Italy “. See also Tomás Hernández wants to help improve Mazatlan volleyball

The friend — However, part of the mystery concerning the chats has already been clarified: only on Thursday morning, after the tragedy had already occurred, a boy, probably a schoolmate of the volleyball player with no particular ties to sports circles, unable to talk to Julia, had tried to privately contact some players on Instagram to confess her concern for her friend’s state of mind. However, there is no light on the other case, relaunched by the Turkish media in the first moments after the tragedy, according to which the girl wrote her “farewell” on the team’s chat, a circumstance that has been categorically denied by the club since the beginning.

Paula’s pain — But the problem of understanding what happened, always with the respect due to what is a gigantic pain first of all private, cannot be limited to an exchange of chats. “There is something more complex that escapes us and that forces us to rethink our role as educators, parents, coaches”, says Giovanni Guidetti, the coach who has been at home in Turkey for years with Paola Egonu’s VakifBank. Who learned of the tragedy from her coach: “He had it repeated five times, he didn’t believe it, he was in shock. They didn’t know each other very well, but their stories are similar: both belong to families of Nigerian origin, both grew up in Club Italia and then with their first great experience in Novara”. For some, Ituma could have continued to follow Egonu’s path and achieved great results. But this, let’s face it, counts up to a certain point. The future is always a future. In any field of life or sport you play it. See also Superlega: Verona conquers Cisterna and rises to third place in the standings

April 16 – 08:27

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#investigation #Turkey #doubts #Julia #Ituma #thrown #void