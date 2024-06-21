The investigating court number six of Navalcarnero (Madrid) has inhibited itself in favor of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) in the case that affects Ana Millán, certified as vice president of the regional Assembly, vice secretary of the regional PP and key collaborator of the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, according to an order that EL PAÍS has accessed.

The transfer, which Madrid politics had requested, accelerates the resolution of a case opened in 2020 against the conservative leader and the businessman Francisco Roselló who “may be perpetrators of crimes of prevarication, bribery, influence peddling and fraud against the public administration.” , according to the court document.

The investigation focuses on clarifying whether Roselló, who between 2006 and 2011 obtained seven public contracts valued at 395,191.75 euros from the Youth Department of the Arroyomolinos City Council (Madrid), was paying the mortgage and the community of neighbors for a penthouse Millán, at that time councilor in charge of that portfolio in the municipality. The current deputy defends that the 51,104.67 euros that she received from the company and the businessman, according to the order, were simply the payment for the rental of her home in favor of Roselló, who would also have re-let the property. Both the couple and Millán’s sister received payments from companies linked to the businessman, and as income from work and economic activities, according to court documentation. In addition, in Millán’s accounts “numerous cash receipts of unknown origin were located also beginning in 2008,” the same year in which payments by Rosell and his companies for the rent and services of the partner and sister of politics.

Are you considering leaving your positions? “No,” Millán answers in conversation with EL PAÍS. “With all my heart,” he emphasizes. “I’m super calm. It is a political complaint. Absolute tranquility.”

This is how a source familiar with the case describes the order: “It summarizes all the evidence of a crime in the UCO report. He is devastating.”

The reason for this qualifier is that the document not only states that Millán’s participation in the approval of the contracts was “active.” In addition, it refers to the statement of an administrative assistant of the City Council: “This highlights the difference in treatment granted by the former councilor in the hiring and in the way of interacting with GRUPO EDUCATIVO, which would have been different from that with the rest of the companies that were awarded from their Department. This confidentiality, reserve and personal treatment on the part of Ana Millán is significant [sic]”.

Intimate of Ayuso

Millán has been a close friend of Ayuso since long before the current president reached the political front line. When the conservative baroness won the presidency of the regional PP, she appointed her deputy secretary of Organization and Territorial, a key position for the party’s electoral campaigns. Subsequently, she included her on her electoral list, guaranteeing her vote. And after achieving the absolute majority in May 2023, she was awarded the first vice presidency of the regional Assembly: that is why Millán directs the sections of the plenary session in which the president, Enrique Ossorio, is absent.

All of these appointments occurred while Millán was being investigated for administrative prevarication and also had the endorsement of the leader’s powerful chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, who met personally with the candidate to learn the details of her case.

“Complaints have become political weapons that destroy the careers of people who may not have committed crimes,” a source present at that meeting reasoned. “The judge, as is his duty, investigates, and if for that reason there is a political punishment, in case the accused is innocent, he has no way back: he has already left the record,” he added. “If you can’t have a coffee in the only cafeteria there is because you can contract with the City Council…”.

Thus, Ayuso’s PP unhesitatingly defends Millán, whose rise in the party was viewed with suspicion by the sector. married of training, until he was removed from the organization. Now, the case will be settled in the TSJM, according to an order dated June 13.

