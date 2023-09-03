On a bed and lying on the floor The bodies of two Colombians were found in room 705 of a renowned hotel in Valencia, Spain.

According to the first reports delivered by the authorities, the discovery occurred after neither of the two guests left the room in 48nor that they did not answer the calls of the establishment staff.

It was then that a Homicide group from the Police of said country entered the room and found the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a lifeless 25-year-old man.

According to international media, The young man would have a cognitive disability and it is still being investigated whether his mother, the woman who accompanied him, also suffered from a mental disorder.

Hotel in Valencia, Spain, where two dead Colombians were found

In addition, An examining magistrate from that city in Spain is on the trail of a “powerful poison” that it would have been found in the room of the two Colombians and that it had been dissolved in a bottle of water and yogurt.

Some hypotheses point out that the woman would have attempted the life of her son, after considering herself his only caretaker and pressured by the fear that something would happen to both of them.

Spanish media indicate that the woman would have given the substance to the young man, and that she would have later ingested it to also end his life.

According to the accounts of the authorities, both people were next to the bed with the clothes that had entered the hotel: it seems that his death occurred minutes after registration at the reception.

In addition, investigators have pointed out in a Spanish press that it was a white substance that they carried in a plastic bag and that would have been dissolved in liquids to have a sudden death.

The corpses were transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia where a team of forensic doctors work on autopsies.

On the other hand, Relatives or relatives of the victims are expected to report to the Spanish authorities to advance the process of repatriation of both corpses.

