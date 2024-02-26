A short circuit is the main hypothesis being considered as the cause of the fire that broke out last Thursday in Valencia and caused the death of 10 people. The scientific police have already inspected this Monday the floor of door 86, on the seventh floor, where the flames were detected for the first time to gather all possible data on the origin of the devastating fire that devastated 138 homes in the two-tower complex of the Campanar neighborhood. Police sources have limited themselves to indicating that this is a hypothesis of the investigation.

The electrical failure is the main hypothesis since the beginning of the incident, in a building without a central gas installation and with a high degree of home automation. The same Thursday afternoon, the building administrator, Adriana Banu, stated that, on the floor where the fire originated, there was no one at the time of the events, a version that was shortly confirmed by the complex's concierge, Julián, who He called, but no one answered. The police located the tenant of that home, who was traveling, and he assured that he had not left any electrical device on, according to what the newspaper reported this Monday. Lift EMV. Several residents of the neighborhood who saw the beginning of the incident on Thursday afternoon agreed that the flames were coming from a balcony and, specifically, from a curtain or an awning that is powered by an electric motor. Some of the videos recorded by the neighbors are part of the investigation because they show almost from the beginning how the flames spread to the entire complex in less than an hour.

All the efforts of the security forces so far have been directed, first, to the search for possible fatalities – once the concrete structure to which the building was reduced, which suffered temperatures of 800 degrees, has cooled – , and second, to the identification of the corpses. Once the building has been inspected “inch by inch”, all the DNA samples have been collected to compare them with the 10 bodies found and waiting to definitively complete the identification work (there are three bodies that require further analysis due to the state of the remains), The investigation into the causes has begun, the Government delegate, Pilar Bernabé, said this Monday.

When asked if the police have already detected signs of the possible cause, the delegate has stressed that the court has decreed the secrecy of the summary in this case and, therefore, has not ruled on the matter. She has admitted that the scientific police had already left the building where she had gone this morning. The newspaper The Provinces has published that the agents of said police force had found indications that there was a short circuit and, therefore, that is the main hypothesis of the investigation.

The Crime Scene Analysis and Investigation Unit of the General Police Station, with the support of the Provincial Scientific Police Brigade of Valencia, are in charge of the investigation.

Eduardo Sainz, an investigator specialized in fires with more than 30 years of experience, and Vicent Pons, researcher at the Technical Office of Forensic Engineering, agree that between 65% and 80% of fires are caused by electrical failures.

